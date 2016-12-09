Home States Kerala

State roots for a green future, sows seeds of ‘Haritha Keralam’ 

The mission, the state government’s first ambitious step, focuses on self-reliance 
in agriculture, conservation of waterbodies and proper waste disposal 

Published: 09th December 2016 01:12 AM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with actor Manju Warrier and singer K J Yesudas, handing over rice seedlings to farmers as part of the launch of ‘Haritha Keralam’ programme at Kollayil near Ney

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday launched his government’s first ambitious project Haritha Keralam - a mission aimed at self-reliance in agriculture, conservation of waterbodies and proper waste disposal - at Kollayil near Neyyattinkara here. 


Launching the mission, Vijayan hoped the mission would help revive the state’s farming culture and reinstate its lost agricultural glory. He also said waste disposal and agricultural progress were the ‘need of the hour’.


“Earlier, we practised various types of farming. Now, we have lost some of our traditional farming. They need to be revived for the state to become self-reliant in agriculture,” he said.


Saying the government gave much importance to organic farming, which had now gained momentum in the state, Vijayan stressed on making the research findings of agricultural university to farmers.
He also touched upon the problem of the state reeling under drought-like conditions despite having 48 rivers and several waterbodies and said, “We get enough rain, but lose the water. We have to go for rain pits (recharge pits) to tap rainwater. Planting more trees is also essential.”


As part of the launch, Vijayan handed over rice seedlings to farmers at Kalatharakal ela in Kollayil. Farming is being taken up across 58 acres of paddy fields under the mission.  
Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran, MLAs C K Hareendran, I B Satheesh and K Ansalan, District Panchayat president V K Madhu, noted singer K J Yesudas and actor Manju Warrier were present at the launch. In the first phase, preservation of water sources, would be taken up.

‘Develop culture of cleanliness’
One of the focus of the mission was waste disposal, said Vijayan, adding that emphasis should be on waste disposal at source and households. “Apart from this, a separate system for waste disposal at block and district levels will also be implemented. However, people should develop a culture of keeping their surroundings clean the same way they keep themselves and their houses clean,” he said.
Participation from all
Stating that Haritha Keralam was one of the important projects of Navakerala Mission, Vijayan exhorted everyone to take part in the drive, irrespective of political or religious affiliations.

