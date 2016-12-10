KOZHIKODE: After CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran stirred a hornet’s nest with his statement condemning the killing of Maoist cadres at Nilambur, CPI national executive member Binoy Viswam on Friday went one step ahead by paying tributes to the body of slain Maoist leader Kuppu Devarajan at Medical College here.



Viswam visited the Medical College, where the body was handed over to the relatives of Devarajan.

“The police shouldn’t act like during right-wing rule when the state is ruled by the Left Front. We oppose the politics of Maoists, but Communist comrades shouldn’t be gunned down,” he said.



Later on Friday, Devaraj’s body was cremated at Mavoor Road crematorium. Over 200 people, including human rights activists and relatives, were present.