KOCHI: With the International Anti-corruption Day being observed on Friday, Kochitiies can be proud of the fact that more and more persons are approaching the Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau (VACB) to report incidents of corruption.



In the last four months, the VACB received around 1,400 corruption complaints in Ernakulam district alone. According to VACB officials, awareness about anti-corruption laws has increased significantly, compared to five years ago.



“While each and every complaint might not lead to legal action, the trend is encouraging. If everyone dares to speak out against corruption, illegal activities could be eradicated to a great extend,” said VACB Ernakulam DYSP M N Rameh.



Since January 2016, the VACB registered cases against 34 government officials in Ernakulam, including two IAS officers, chief engineer of the Irrigation Department, two RDOs, joint registrar of a university, a school teacher and secretaries of various municipalities and panchayats.



Similarly, the VACB Special Cells in Kochi have initiated probe against various prominent personalities such as IAS officers, IPS officers, heads of departments and actors. Recently, the VACB Special Cell had initiated a case against former minister K Babu for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.As per the data available on the VACB website, 297 corruption cases were filed in the State in 2015, much higher than 142 in 2014. Apart from the VACB, the CBI has also registered several corruption cases in Kerala. The VACB has come up with additional facilities to file complaints.