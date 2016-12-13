Vigilance probe: Relief for Tom Jose

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Secretary S M Vijayanand has opined against removing Additional Chief Secretary (Labour) Tom Jose from the post in the wake of a Vigilance probe against the officer.

Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas had earlier recommended to the government to remove Tom Jose from the post citing its probe against the officer on the irregularities in magnesium purchase in KMML.

Vijayanand, in his report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seconded the Law Secretary’s opinion that it was too premature to take an action against the official.

Jacob Thomas’ report to the Chief Secretary had said that the continuation of Tom Jose in office would influence the probe. A final call on the matter will be taken by the Chief Minister.

The case

The FIR against Tom Jose and nine others was filed by the Vigilance special investigation unit-I.

The report said a preliminary probe had found that KMML suffered a loss of `1.21 crore in the purchase of magnesium.

The reports says that during the term of Tom Jose, a global tender was invited for magnesium purchase and the procurement was made for `2.62 crore per metric tonne.

Before that the KMML used to purchase magnesium locally at `1.87 crore per metric tonne.