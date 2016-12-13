Home States Kerala

Vigilance probe: Relief for Tom Jose

Published: 13th December 2016 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2016 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Secretary S M Vijayanand has opined against removing Additional Chief Secretary (Labour) Tom Jose from the post in the wake of a Vigilance probe against the officer.
Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas had earlier recommended to the government to remove Tom Jose from the post citing its probe against the officer on the irregularities in magnesium purchase in KMML.
Vijayanand, in his report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seconded the Law Secretary’s opinion that it was too premature to take an action against the official.

Jacob Thomas’ report to the Chief Secretary had said that the continuation of Tom Jose in office would influence the probe. A final call on the matter will be taken by the Chief Minister.   
The case
The FIR against Tom Jose and nine others was filed by the Vigilance special investigation unit-I.
The report said a preliminary probe had found that KMML suffered a loss of `1.21 crore in the purchase of magnesium.

The reports says that during the term of Tom Jose, a global tender was invited for magnesium purchase and the procurement was made for `2.62 crore per metric tonne.
Before that the KMML used to purchase magnesium locally at `1.87 crore per metric tonne.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp