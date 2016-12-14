THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Better packaging, better sales. That appears to be the new mantra of the Agriculture Department as it plans a shot in the arm for neera, once billed as the drink that would save Kerala’s ailing coconut sector.

The department is planning to discard plastic bottles and encourage manufacturers to go in for tetra-packed neera. For this, the first step is to revive the Nadukkara Agro-processing Company which is now going through troubled times, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said.

“The necessary machinery is available with the company, but some alterations have to be made. Only 25 per cent of the capacity of this facility was being utilised. We plan to re-open the company in three months’ time and encourage all neera manufacturers in the state to shift to tetra-packing,” Sunil Kumar said. According to him, the project has two benefits; it would get rid off plastic bottles, and, two, the product would have a relatively longer shelf life. Tetra-packed neera was first proposed at the just-concluded VAIGA 2016 international workshop on agro-processing and value addition organised by the department in Thiruvananthapuram.

The five-day workshop introduced farmers to various tetra-packed coconut products like tender coconut water and coconut milk from South-east Asian countries.

Launched with much fanfare, the neera project today has 29 companies registered with the government but only around nine are active, the minister said. He attributed the waning interest to lack of neera technicians and the low availability of short coconut trees. For tetra-packed neera, the department is also looking at a component for such packaging included in the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY).

In the long run, the department also plans to standardise neera production and bring all neera produced in the state under a common brand.