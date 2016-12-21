Home States Kerala

Online fraudsters empty CUK staff's salary account to Paytm wallets

An officer of Cybercell Kasaragod said the fraudster had been identified because it was a verified account.

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: An employee of Central University of Kerala in Periya lost Rs 60,000 from her bank account, in what appears to be a case of "high tech" online fraud, said the Cybercell of Kasaragod police. The Cybercell has traced the illegal transactions to Kolkata.

According to the complainant Bindu, Rs 60,000 was siphoned off in three tranches from her account with Canara Bank on December 16. All the three transactions of Rs 20,000 each happened within three minutes around 8.50 AM, and going by the bank statement, the money was transferred to a verified e-wallet of Paytm Mobile Solutions, a payment bank. "It is my salary account, that's all the money I had in the account," she said.

An officer of Cybercell Kasaragod said the fraudster had been identified because it was a verified account. Paytm has put a cap of Rs 10,000 per month for unverified accounts. The officer said the money from the e-wallet was transferred to a currency exchange company and converted to dollar. It could be eventually converted to bitcoins, a digital currency, he said.

"It does not appear to be a one man job," he said. "There is a high-tech racket behind it," he added.

He said the complainant did not receive the one-time password, essential to make online payment, in her mobile phone at the time of the transaction. "That can happen if the bank's security has been breached," he said.

However, a bank official said there was insurance to cover such cases, and the client would get the money back. "It has a process and will take time," he said. He also raised a possibility that the client might have revealed the account details, including the pin code, to scammers on phone or through phishing sites.

However, the Cybercell official and the complainant ruled out the possibility.

