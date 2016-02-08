KASARGOD: Ahead of the SSLC examinations, the Kasargod district panchayat has envisaged a unique phone helpline scheme - arguably the first of its kind in the state - to clear the doubts of students in various subjects.

Through the Hello Teacher programme, the class 10 students can reach out to a panel of 35 teachers, who will be available over phone between 7 pm and 10 pm. The phone service would be available till the SSLC examinations are over, said the panchayat officials. The initiative is part of the district panchayat’s Live Assistance Forum for Maximum Performance scheme.

Launching the programme, Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Khader Mangad said ‘Hello, Teacher’ would be a model programme for other districts because it was equally accessible for students in rural and urban areas. Managd applauded the efforts of the district panchayat in lining up an array of teachers to clear the doubts of students. He said the phone-in programme would help the district improve its standing in the SSLC examinations.

The VC launched the programme by clearing doubts of a student in English.