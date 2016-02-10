THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new revelations related to the solar scandal rocked the Assembly on Tuesday with the Opposition disrupting the proceedings pointing out the contradictions between Chief Minister Ommen Chandy’s statement before the House and his deposition before the Solar Commission.

However, Chandy rubbished the charges, terming them as politically motivated. The chaos started when the Opposition deputy leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan pointed out the contradictions in CM’s statements before the Assembly and in his depositions in the Solar Commission. Terming the Chandy Government as ‘a stay government’ which stands on the strength of stays awarded by various courts, the CPM leader said the government would collapse once it comes out of the ventilator of stays.

Kodiyeri also referred to depositions made by senior police officials including the jail DGP before the solar Commission. “Is the Prevention of Corruption Act not applicable to the CM and other ministers,” he asked. “The government should register cases against those who come out with revelations and prove them wrong. If the CM has any morality or if he believes in Congress’ values, he should step down,” Kodiyeri demanded.

Hitting out at the Opposition for relying on the allegations made by an accused, the CM said: “I don’t need consideration of a Chief Minister. But you should show me the consideration of a public servant when raising such allegations. All types of allegations are being levelled. But remember whatever you say may backfire,” he said.

The CM also flayed the Opposition saying though there were reports that one of the accused said CPM had offered `10 crore to topple the government, none from the UDF followed the charges. “They were serious allegations. But has anyone of us took up the same,” he asked.

Chandy said while he deposed before the Solar Commission counsel of the accused, who raised charges against him, didn’t ask him even a single question. The CM said the government had taken action against the accused who made allegations against him, thus he has no qualms in making such charges. However, the Opposition trooped to the well of the House seeking the CM’s resignation.

Saritha Makes a U-Turn; Favours Biju

Kochi: Making a U turn in the allegations raised against Biju Radhakrishnan over the diverted funds, Saritha S Nair on Tuesday deposed before the Solar Commission that she did not believe that Biju was the reason for the failure of the company. Saritha stated that she did not believe that Biju diverted the funds of Team Solar company. P2