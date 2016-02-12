THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Mining and Geology Department will launch a portal, Kerala Online Mining Permit Awarding Service (KOMPAS), in association with the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Those who have been issued mining permits can utilise the new facility to apply for movement permit, obtain electronic mineral transit pass and submit annual returns. An e-payment facility has also been set up as part of KOMPAS.

All vehicles transporting minerals have to enrol on the portal, a release from the Mining and Geology Department has said.

A demonstration portal has been launched to make users familiar with the KOMPAS portal. In order to access the demonstration portal, users should log on to www.dmg.kerala.gov.in and click on the link ‘KOMPAS DEMO’.

The information entered on the portal will be for familiarisation purposes only and will be deleted after a certain period.