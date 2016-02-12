THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Achuthanandan made certain remarks against K Muraleedharan outside the Assembly, the House witnessed a major showdown between the two on Thursday. Speaking after permission was denied for the adjournment motion, Achuthanandan said that a probe should be carried out against Chandy, who was an accused in the case.

He stated that though a letter had been sent to Vigilance Director Sankar Reddy demanding action in the case, the latter sat on the same. The continued reference on Reddy invited criticism from the treasury benches. However, what really provoked the treasury benches was the mention about K Karunakaran and Achuthanandan’s blasting of K Muraleedharan.

“History has kept something for you. In Congress history you have the role of Brutus, who stabbed K Karunakaran one last time.” Referring to Muraleedharan’s speech in the House on Wednesday in which he criticised VS for making personal remarks against CM’s family members, Achuthanandan said even after Chandy had done everything to destroy Karunakaran in the name of the ISRO case, Muraleedharan had given Chandy his good certificate.

VS said Muraleedharan had moved to the Chandy faction in the Congress; that could be one reason why he had been supporting the latter. “It’s fortunate for Chandy and Muraleedharan that Karunakaran is no more to listen to all these. Otherwise, Karunakaran would have been forced to whiplash his son.”

“If you feel pain in what I’m saying, that’s not because of my words; it’s because of your actions. Instead of advising me, Muraleedharan should advise Chandy and co.,” VS said and continued to lambast Muraleedharan, reminding him about the political party that he floated.

With this, the UDF legislators protested asking the Speaker to prevent VS from making such remarks. With ruckus in the House, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan demanded that the Opposition leader be given protection. With uproar continuing, the Speaker adjourned the House for about 40 minutes. On reconvening, the Left front declared the customary walkout and later boycotted the proceedings.

Hitting back at VS, Muraleedharan said certain remarks that the latter had made against him outside the House would be more suited to Achuthanandan’s son, than him.