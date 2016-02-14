KOLLAM: Terming the extension to Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson as a ‘serious problem’, CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government’s version that it was on the basis of Election Commission’s recommendation was nothing less than hollow. According to him, the report in this regard in the media might have been planted by Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

“The appointment of Chief Secretary is a state subject. The state government is trying to depict the extension was based on the recommendation of the Election Commission. As the poll is yet to be notified by the Commission, a call on such matters will not be taken. “The move to extend the tenure of Jiji Thomson is suspicious. Though I appreciate the officer’s calibre there is no denying the fact that once the tenure of an officer ends, he must step down. There were other eligible and efficient officers down the line,” Pinarayi said. When asked if the party would approach the Election Commission on the issue, Pinarayi said leader of opposition V S Achuthanandan had already taken up the matter.