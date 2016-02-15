KANNUR: Minister for Rural Development and Planning K C Joseph has reiterated that the trial landing of aircraft at Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) would take place in the last week of February as planned.

The commercial operations will begin in September 2016, he added.

On the sidelines of ‘Oppam’ programme of the UDF government at KIAL precincts, the Minister said the infrastructure for the aircraft landing has been put in place.

“We are awaiting Chief Minister’s date for the inaugural function,” Joseph said.He said the UDF government has already sanctioned 4,000 metres runway in principle owing to popular demand. He urged the support of people for the fast completion of the project.

The government will extend the runway in a phased manner, he said.

The Minister also assured compensation packages for people who offer land to construct the green field road to KIAL.

KIAL Managing Director G Chandra Mouli said the work would be completed in time despite the delay caused by the changing climes.

On a question regarding the increase in the private stake in the airport, he said the government would have the upper hand like in the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) model.

He said 85 per cent of Apron and 65 per cent of the Terminal building had already been completed.

The Minister said the government has set aside Rs 10 crore for the conversion of Azhikkal harbour to a major port.

The state government will hold discussions with the Centre to decide on the appropriate model for the development of Azhikkal harbour.

He said the government would take over Pariyaram Medical College as per the Chief Minister’s announcement. The government has set aside Rs 100 crore for the takeover.

The takeover procedure will be completed before UDF finishes its term, he said.

He also said all the flagship projects announced by the UDF government would be completed in a time-bound manner.