KOZHIKODE: The police have intensified probe into the operations of hawala rackets in the rural areas of the district.

A hawala carrier from Vadakara, identified as Sinudeen, 29, a resident of Koduvally, was arrested on Saturday. This is the second hawala arrest from the area this year.

According to Vadakara DySP Prajeesh Thottathil, a special team constituted to probe such cases, has been put on alert.

The team is likely to make more arrests in the coming days.

Sinudeen was taken into custody by the shadow police team from the premises of Vadakara new bus stand and hawala money worth `16 lakh was seized from him. In the first arrest recorded this year, Vadakara police had arrested V K Jaisal, 33, a native of Nadapuram from Vadakara on January 26. The team had seized `21 lakh from him.

Vadakara sub-inspector P S Hareesh is probing the case registered on Saturday.

He said Sinudeen had transported the money from Thalassery to transfer it to the recipients in Vadakara and Koduvally area.

“He was earlier identified in a major hawala case busted in Koduvally five years ago. He managed to escape then,” said Hareesh.

The police have also seized his phone and the list of recipients of the hawala money from him.

‘NRI Connection’

However, the officer said that in many cases, the customers in hawala operations are NRIs or those who have settled outside the state.

‘‘The recipients are the family members or friends of these persons here. However, the families necessarily may not be aware of such operations. This is also under investigation,” he said.