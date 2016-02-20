THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bulu Roy Choudhary, noted Left trade unionist and wife of former CPI state secretary, the late C K Chandrappan, passed away on Friday night. Choudhary, 82, was a member of the AITUC national council.

She passed away at a private hospital in the city. She was hospitalised after she collapsed in her flat in Kesavadasapuram on Friday. The body will be kept for the public to pay homage on Saturday morning at MN Smarakam.

The funeral will be held near the C K Chandrappan Memorial at Vayalar, in the evening.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, assistant secretary Sathyan Mokeri, district secretary G R Anil, Kerala Mahila Sangham state secretary Advocate P Vasantham and former MLA R Lathadevi were at the hospital at the time of her death.

Bulu Roy Choudhary had been active in AITUC trade union activities till her end. She had started working with the Left movement during her student days and had got involved in the activities of AISF while pursuing her post graduation in English Literature from the Kolkata University. Later her family moved to Delhi. She had served with the Parliamentary party office of the United Communist party. She had maintained a close association with C K Chandrappan since 1964 and had married him in 1978 at the party office. Then CPI general secretary D Rajeswara Rao had handed the garlands to the bride and groom.

Bulu Roy belonged to a family which migrated to Kolkata from Dhaka at the time of Bengal Partition. She was the eldest of six children of Prabhulla Bandhu Roy-Prabha Roy Choudhary couple.

Two of her sisters are in Delhi, and another in London. One of her brothers is in Delhi and another in Czech Republic.