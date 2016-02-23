ALAPPUZHA: Veterinary doctors in the State launched an indefinite strike on Monday in protest against the alleged anomalies in the pay revision implemented by the government.

The striking doctors staged a sit-in in front of the district office of the Veterinary Department at Alappuzha. The agitation is led jointly by the Kerala Government Veterinary Officers Association (KGVOA) and the Indian Veterinary Association (IVA).“With as many as 1,280 doctors joining the strike, functioning of veterinary hospitals in the State has come to a standstill,” said IVA state vice-president Sangeeth Narayanan, adding that the pay commission in its recommendations had scrapped the risk allowance to veterinary doctors.

“The job of veterinary doctors is challenging, and at the same time very risky. During the monkey fever outbreak and elephant attack, veterinary doctors played a crucial role in tackling the situation. The State Government’s decision to stop the risk allowance amounts to neglect towards veterinary doctors,” he said, and pointed out that while veterinary doctors’ job is equivalent to that of general physicians, their salary is half of that paid to the latter. The starting salary of assistant engineers and assistant public prosecutors are same salary as that of veterinary doctors. After 15 years, however, the salaries of engineers and prosecutors are raised to higher grades, compared to the mere `3,300 hike given to veterinary doctors. “We will continue the strike until the State Government accepts our demands. Veterinary doctors in all hospitals in the district kept away from work today, and medicines were not distributed at dispensaries,” said the striking doctors.