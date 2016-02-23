THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting pressure on the government to allot more funds to local bodies, the office-bearers of the LDF-led local self-government institutions in the state will stage a dharna in front of the Secretariat on Wednesday. CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan will inaugurate the dharna, which will be attended by Left front mayors and municipal chairmen, along with district, block and grama panchayat presidents.

In a statement issued here on Monday, LDF convenor Vaikom Viswan alleged that the state government had been creating difficulties in the functioning of local bodies without providing sufficient funds and officials. In many newly-formed municipalities, the employment guarantee scheme had been withdrawn. No medicos were appointed in government hospitals under local bodies. Since local self-government institutions came under three different ministers, their development activities were getting affected, Viswan said, adding that owing to the apathy of the state government, developmental activities had become stagnant.

The Secretariat dharna at 10 am on Wednesday will be attended by mayors, municipal chairpersons and district, block and grama panchayat presidents.