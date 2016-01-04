PALAKKAD: Lt Col Niranjan Kumar’s relatives remembered him as a loving soul, who liked his family and to spend time at his ancestral home.

E K Harikrishnan, brother of E K Sivarajan, Niranjan’s father, said: “Niranjan had come for this Onam from Delhi for 10 days. He went to the Mookambika temple and other nearby temples. He was a regular visitor to the ancestral house were myself and Niranjan’s grandmother, the 87-year-old Padmavathi live. He was very fond of us and the place.”

Harikrishnan termed Niranjan as an outright family man. “The father of Niranjan was working in Bharath Electronics Limited in Bengaluru. In fact, Niranjan’s mother Rajeswari had died when he was just three years old. Niranjan has an elder sister, Bhagyalakshmi, and a brother Sharath. Bhagyalakshmi is employed as a teacher in Bengaluru, and Sharath is employed in the IAF in New Delhi. My brother, Sivarajan was married a second time to Radha and they have a son, Sasankan who is employed in TCS.”

He said Niranjan belonged to a family of astrologers and led a god-fearing life. “He had joined the Madras Engineer Group (MEG) after his engineering graduation which he did in Bengaluru. For the last three years, he has been deputed to the National Security Guards (NSG). He was married to a dental surgeon, Radhika and had a two-year-old daughter Vismaya.” Ottappalam MLA M Hamza visited the house and consoled the relatives. Harikrishnan said District collector P Marykutty had called up and offered to do all arrangements for the transportation of Niranjan’s body and his funeral.