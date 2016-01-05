Pathankot IAF Attack: Tribute Paid to NSG Martyr Lt Col Niranjan in Palakkad

ANI By

PALAKKAD: Kerala on Tuesday paid their tribute to NSG commando Lieutenant Colonel Niranjan Kumar, who was killed while defusing a grenade at the scene of the terror attack at Pathankot IAF base, as his mortal remains were brought to his hometown here.

The slain officer’s body was flown in from Bengalaru yesterday where hundreds of people thronged the BEL grounds to pay homage to the martyr.

Lt. Col. Kumar, a bomb disposal expert, was killed while defusing a grenade after terrorists attacked an Indian Air Force base in Pathankot, Punjab.

Lt. Col. Kumar, 34, is survived by his father, his wife Dr KG Radhika, a dentist, and a two-year-old daughter. The Army officer was promoted to Lt. Col. in the elite NSG a few months ago.

Meanwhile, combing operations continue at Pathankot Air Base, which has entered day four today.