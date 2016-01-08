THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K Antony, who was damn sure during the local bodies poll eve that the UDF would continue its winning streak, but was proved wrong with the outcome, has dug out the reason for the jolt received by the ruling front at the hustings.

“The excellent victory posted in the Aruvikkara bypoll has left a few leaders and workers heady and over-confident. That was the reason behind the reverses suffered in the local bodies polls,” he said, while inaugurating the state conference of the State Pensioners Association here on Thursday.

Asserting that the setbacks were only temporary, Antony however, said that the political climate was back to a favourable position for the UDF. The scenario was moving to a similar situation prevalent during the Aruvikkara bypoll. The visit of Congress president Sonia Gandhi had given new enthusiasm for the party workers and leaders.

The magic was evident with the rousing reception and participation in the ongoing course of the ‘Janaraksha Yatra’ led by KPCC president V M Sudheeran, he said. “By working hard and without falling into over-confidence, the UDF can definitely come back to power again after the Assembly polls,” he said.