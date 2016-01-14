KOTTAYAM: Kerala Congress(M) working chairman and Water Resources Minister P J Joseph will inaugurate the indefinite hunger strike to be conducted by Jose K Mani in Kottayam seeking Prime Minister's intervention in resolving the crisis in the rubber farming sector.

Jose will commence the strike at Thirunakkara Maidan at 10 am on Monday.According to party sources, party state leaders and farmers across the state will come to Kottayam on Monday to participate in the protests. “UDF leaders will also come to Thirunakkara to extend their support. Moreover, hundreds of KC (M) workers will join the hunger protests at Thirunakkara as well in various district headquarters.

The district committees of the party will spearhead protests in their respective district. They will continue their hunger strike till Jose K Mani ends his strike,” party sources said.Jose is conducting his protests raising various demands to the governments that include ensure the minimum price of rubber at `200 per kg, earmark sufficient amount of money from price stabilising fund to give subsidy for farmers, ban the import of rubber, re-constitution of Rubber Board . The party will also conduct special campaigns across the state ahead of the commencement of the protests.