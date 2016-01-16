THRISSUR: Ananthu, whose WhatsApp messages had resulted in three from a family committing suicide at Varakkara, has been taken into custody by the police on Friday. Police were on the trail of the absconding culprit who was reportedly close to the deceased Shilpa. Her wedding had been cancelled after Ananthu sent photos where the two were pictured together to her suitor.

According to police, Shilpa’s parents had rejected the wedding proposal from Ananthu and she had later agreed to marry another suitor.