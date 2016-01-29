KOCHI: Once again the ‘controversial letter’ written by Saritha S Nair has snowballed into a controversy with her revelation that she had cut short the 30-page letter to four pages due to pressure from Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Saritha on Thursday told Solar Inquiry Commission that the letter was written when she was in Perumbavoor police custody. “It comprised 30 pages and was reduced to four as per the request of former minister K B Ganesh Kumar’s personal assistant Pradeep Kumar who said he had been directed to do so by the Chief Minister,” she said.

It was alleged that the letter contained names of 13 VIPs, including state ministers and a police officer, who allegedly had close links with her. Saritha claimed that the Chief Minister had called her mother on this regard and Benny Behanan MLA and Thampanoor Ravi ex-MLA had called her mother thrice from the mobile phones of Pradeep Kumar and her advocate Fenny Balakrishnan. “I had told Fenny to lodge a petition on the matter cited in the letter,” she said.

“The jail wardens allowed me to keep the letter as per the direction of Jail Superintendent after being informed that the letter would be given to a lawyer. On July 25, 2013, I was shifted to Women’s Jail, Attakulangara.

Pradeep Kumar had told my mother that Benny Behanan and Thampanoor Ravi had requested my mother to help them in this circumstance and would return the money collected. Hence the letter was cut short to four pages by omitting all facts and handed over to ACJM court,” she told the Commission.

“After February 21, 2014 the MLA and ex-MLA contacted me over phone stating that the matter was under discussion, but later they backtracked. I am revealing the facts as it is the last stage to reveal the truth,” she said.