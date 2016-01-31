KOCHI: K Babu on Saturday said he was withdrawing his resignation from the Cabinet following the decision taken by the Congress and the Chief Minister (not to accept his resignation).Stating that there are no cases pending against him right now, Babu said “decisions are always subject to change in circumstances and time.” In a statement issued here, he said when the Oommen Chandy government assumed power in 2011, he was personally not in favour of handling the the Excise Ministry but accepted the party’s decision to give him the portfolio as a disciplined Congress worker.

“Under the Excise portfolio, I faced all kinds of challenges in my public and personal life. I resigned on moral grounds and stuck to it (till now) as I did not want to change my word. The Kerala High Court stayed the Vigilance court order which contained references against me and questioned the Vigilance court’s logic in issuing such an order.

When I resigned, I have not received the copy of the Vigilance court order. Even after the HC ruled in my favour, I stuck to my decision. But, I’m not a party worker who is trapped in my image,” he said, explaining his decision to withdraw the resignation after the UDF leaders meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, early on Saturday.