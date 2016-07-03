Home States Kerala

Cops feign ignorance about threat to Taslima

Published: 03rd July 2016

KOCHI: Amidst reports of Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin receiving threat to her life from a Facebook group named Ansarul Khilafa (followers of Khilafa-Kerala), the Kerala Police said they did not receive any complaint over the issue.   Speaking to Express, State Police Chief Loknath Behra said the police need to receive a complaint before looking into the issue.

Ansarul Khilafa-Kerala, which promotes the Islamic State(IS) ideology, had issued a threat against Taslima on Wednesday through its Facebook page for her ‘progressive views.’  However, the Facebook page was deactivated on Saturday morning, after the matter was reported in media. More than 100 persons were following the posts uploaded on the Facebook page in English and Malayalam. “Since we have not received any complaint so far, we cannot take any action on the matter. The Bangladeshi author did not file any complaint. The Kerala Police has not initiated any investigation yet,” claimed Behra.

Meanwhile, officials in the Hitech Cell said they had not yet received any directive to track online information pertaining to the issue.

