THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Insisting that terrorism and extremism have no religion, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there are vested interests trying to cash in on the suspected IS links of some Keralites, to put the Muslim community under the cloud of doubt. Responding to a submission in the Assembly, the CM, however, made clear that the issue of Keralites found missing with suspicious terror links was ‘very serious’. Pinarayi said the State Government will work with the Central agencies to handle the issue of missing Keralites with suspected terror links. Those who are engaging in such activities would be isolated and will not be tolerated. The CM, who said as many as 21 people are reported missing, however, didn’t confirm whether they have joined the IS network. He pointed out that terrorists or extremists have no specific religion. People from all religions could be involved. Some vested interests are attempting to put Muslim community under the shadow of cloud and create an anti-Muslim sentiment, he said and added that majority of Muslims here and Keralites in general are against terror activities.

It’s only a small section of the society that goes to such activities. The Government will be working with Central agencies to unearth the mystery behind the missing Keralites. But the Government effort alone will not do; there’s a people’s initiative needed to create awareness, the CM added. Earlier, raising the issue through a submission, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala also termed the reports in this regard very serious.

BJP’s lone MLA in the House O Rajagopal said the issue should be approached without going to vote bank politics. P T Thomas MLA cited reports about discussions being held at the Islamic Research Foundation in Mumbai in this regard. Thrikaripur MLA M Rajagopal initially brought the issue to the CM’s notice.