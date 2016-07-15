THRISSUR: 88-year-old Kshemodayam LP School in Kaipamangalam, near here, could be economical according to government standards yet it is haunted by closure threat. This time the dampener has come not from the government, but from the management side. For, 70-year-old school manager Mohan Das does not want to run the business on ‘health grounds’. He wants the institution to be taken over by the government and has applied to the Education Department. “I am a stroke surviver and my health condition is bad. My two daughters are married off and have their own businesses. They are not interested in running this institute,” said Das who expects a compensation to the tune of `5-6 crores from the government. However, the school protection committee sees real estate moti ve behind the move and alleged that the manager has plans to even shut down the school, which has a comfortable strength of 120 students and eight teachers. “Das had tried to sell the educational institution, which comes under the Valappad AEO. But it did not materialise,” it said. Denying the ‘closure’ allegations, Das said such things are being raised by some local politicians.

However the school authorities denied the closure allegation. “We have no idea about closure of the school. The school is located near the coastal area and children from fishermen community are studying here. There are a few unaided English medium schools in the area but our school has more students,” said Mini, headmistress of the school. A Protection Samithi was launched in protest against the school management on Wednesday.