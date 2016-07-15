He heat and dust of electioneering has settled, the monsoon showers have literally cooled the atmosphere, the LDF regime has assumed charge in the midst of great popular enthusiasm and greater expectations. The government is committed to implementing the LDF election manifesto to fulfil its electoral promises.

Unequivocally, the manifesto declares the LDF commitment to ensure for all potable water, food, electricity, habitat and social security along with improvement in the health and education sectors and employment to the educated unemployed. Achievement of these objectives which truly reflect the aspirations of the people is the touchstone of performance of the LDF Government.

The 35-point manifesto lists out specific agenda items with a very brief indication of the proposed plan of action for each. For obvious reasons, an election manifesto cannot go into the nitty-gritty of the process of implementation of its agenda. But an action plan of the government cannot do without spelling out and fixing the bolts and nuts of operationalising each item of it.

Let us take the agenda to ensure potable water to all for two reasons: Potable water is critical to life on earth; given the factor endowments of the state, it is comparatively easy to achieve. The action point in the manifesto envisages a massive campaign for water security, a comprehensive soil and water conservation plan covering micro watersheds and river basins and a permanent task force for ensuring timely implementation and periodic reviews or inter-state water treaties.

Through several talk shows, articles, studies and live scenes of acute drinking water shortage in several areas in the state, the media has already generated sufficient awareness and interest about water-related issues, their different aspects and even possible solutions to area-specific and general problems. However, a systematic campaign focusing more on the specifics of the soil and water conservation plan and the modalities of its implementation at various levels on the ground with active peoples’ participation would be timely and useful in many ways.

It would be most appropriate to entrust the task to a multidisciplinary group of experts which could be chaired by Secretary, Water Resources. Thanks to the plethora of studies, reports and data readily available. The report could be composed within 2 to 3 weeks. Under the watch of the Chief Secretary, the mechanisms and process of implementation should be evolved. The agencies/authorities responsible for implementing different components of the comprehensive plan, their powers and functions and accountability along with targeted timelines and a built in system of monitoring and periodic reviews should be part of the action plan. During the early stages of implementation, the Chief Secretary, assisted by a core team of senior officials, ought to meet at very frequent intervals in order to smoothen the process and expedite them. At the apex level, the Chief Minister/Cabinet also should take stock of the progress periodically and make course correction whenever necessary. Leadership and motivation provided by the apex level would also be extremely important.

The funding and the staffing of the action plan must necessarily be spelt out and incorporated in the Cabinet approval itself lest they, as usual, cause considerable delay in implementation leading to frustration of implementing authorities, time and cost overruns and consequent erosion of the credibility of the government.

‘’Operation Water Security could be implemented either through established departmental channels’’ or through a dedicated ‘mission’ specially created for the purpose. Intensive preparatory work for evolving a comprehensive, implementable plan is a must. The success of the ‘mission mode’ depends critically on the Mission Director. His appointment for a fixed tenure could ideally be part of the Cabinet approval of the action plan so that the process of implementation kicks in without delay. Equally importantly it would send a strong message across that government means serious business. Learning from its past experience of implementing major programmes like the literacy mission and the democratic decentralisation, taking into account the current context the government at the highest level could take a call and decide/approve one or the other mode of implementation.

The state government under a committed and effective leadership, ably assisted by competent officials, needs no external advice let alone inputs in planning and implementing ‘Operation Water Security.’

Operation Water Security is too vital to be left to trial and error methods. The state government deserves the participatory support of the people at all levels in making a success of it. With its 44 rivers and rivulets and copious monsoon rain, Kerala does not deserve the ignoring of being a potable water scarcity state.

T K A Nair

(Former Chief Secretary to Government of Punjab and Principal Secretary & Advisor to the former Prime Minister)