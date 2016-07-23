KOZHIKODE: The Kerala Police has initiated a cyber operation to track those IP addresses reading and downloading Dabiq, the Islamic State’s English language magazine, in Kerala which carries advertisements urging doctors and engineers to come to Islamic State. Cyberdome, the cyber research wing of the state police, has already started flagging the social media accounts through which the PDF links of the magazine are circulated.

“There are quite a few viewers from Kerala and we are monitoring the situation very closely,” said a senior police officer associated with the project. Intelligence agencies have already confirmed that the magazine has over two lakh viewers in India.

Dabiq, a town in Syria, is a reference to an apocalypse, the final war between Islam and Christianity. According to an intelligence officer, the magazine publishes articles to convert readers to followers in its mission to establish an Islamic Caliphate.

IS publishes a new issue every two months detailing its achievements. The 12th issue of Dabiq, available in the net, mentions that Al-Qaida in India is an the ally of the nationalist Kashmir factions whose advances and withdrawals are only by the order of the apostate Pakistan army. It also profiles Abu Shurayh al-Silani, who left Sri Lanka to join IS in Syria and was killed in an air strike. “Having had the opportunity to serve the Khilafah, through the favour and grace of Allah, and doing his duty towards his family particularly his children by bringing them from darul-kufr to darul-Islam,” the Dabiq lists the reason behind Abu Shurayh joining the IS.

The 14th issue of Dabiq has published an interview with Shaykh Abu Ibrahim al-Hanif, the amir of the Khilafah’s soldiers in Bengal in which Shaykh Abu Ibrahim al-Hanif says:

“Having a strong jihad base in Bengal will facilitate guerrilla attack efforts inside India from both sides and will create a condition of tawahhush (chaos) in India along with the help of the existing local mujahidin.”