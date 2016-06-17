KOCHI: After nearly 50 days of investigation and questioning nearly 1500 persons, the police finally nailed the murderer of Jisha. Ameerul Islam, a 23-year-old labourer from Assam, was nabbed by the probe team under DySP Sojan from Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.

The special team officials probing the murder of the 29-year-old Dalit law student in Perumbavoor said Ameerul, son of Nizamudheen, a native of Naugua district, Assam, was working as a contract labour in Kanchipuram. They said Ameerul, a neighbour of Jisha, confessed to have committed the crime on April 28. The accused, who had fled to Assam after the crime, will be produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Kuruppampady, on Friday.

ADGP B Sandhya, who is heading the investigation team, said the arrest of Ameerul, who was brought to the Police Club at Aluva on Thursday, has been recorded. “The accused cannot be produced before the media as the identification parade and other formalities have not been conducted,” she said.

The DNA samples found from the crime scene, chappal with blood stain recovered from the premises of Jisha’s house and tracking Ameerul’s mobile phone helped the officers arrest the culprit. The forensic reports later confirmed that blood found on the chappal was of Jisha. The DNA profile of Ameerul matched with the DNA samples collected from the saliva found on Jisha’s body and the blood stains on the door of her house.

Police said the accused might have been in an inebriated state during the crime. They said a detailed inquiry is on to ascertain whether the motive was sexual. Detailed investigation of the culprit will be conducted in the presence of DGP Loknath Behra. According to the officers, two of Ameerul’s friends were also in custody.

The police claimed they had also examined the finger prints of more than 5000 persons and checked about 20 lakh mobile phone calls to crack the case. Police had also checked the details of injured persons who sought treatment at various hospitals, besides conducting probe in West Bengal, Chattisgarh, Orissa, Assam, Bihar and TN.

Weapon recovered

Kochi: The police on Thursday recovered the weapon used by the accused to assault Jisha. The dagger used by Ameerul Islam was recovered from an abandoned building, where the accused used to stay, near the residence of Jisha. According to the officers, he had thrown away the weapon after the crime. The building is under construction.