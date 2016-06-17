KOTTAYAM: As part of the government move to resume cultivation in Methran Kayal in Kumarakom, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar will visit the paddy fields on Friday. Kottayam District Collector Swagath Bhandari said the minister would also hold a meeting at the Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS) in Kumarakom to discuss the possibilities of resuming farming. The remaining farmers in the Methran Kayal fields, people’s representatives and higher officials are expected to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, officials of the district Agriculture Department have already visited the paddy fields and prepared a detailed estimate for setting up the Methran Kayal fields for farming. According to them, preparations would be completed in two phases, which include strengthening of the outer bunds, installing of motor and pump sets, ensuring electricity and so on.

It is learnt that the minister will consider this detailed estimate on Friday. The government will also look into the legal hurdles in the matter as well. As the provisions in the Kerala Conservation of Paddy land and Wetland Act, 2008, does not enable the government to acquire private fallow land to resume farming, the government is likely to consider amending the Act.