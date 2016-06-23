KOCHI: With ITC entering the dairy market in the State and Pollachi-based ABT Industries planning to start a packaging centre here, the `3,000-crore dairy sector is all set to witness a sea change in the near future.

At present, players like Milma, Sakthi and PDDP supply about 16 lakh litre of milk daily in Kerala. The increase in competition sends positive signals to the market, which is expected to witness a 4.48-lakh-litre gap in milk production by 2019-2020. Currently, Milma is the market leader in the State, with a market share of 80 per cent and daily sales of 13.5 lakh litre milk.

“The dairy market in the State is growing by 6-8 per cent. Of the `2,500-crore revenue of Milma, value-added products contribute about 22 per cent. Currently, we are procuring 11.2 lakh litre of milk daily from 8 lakh farmers in Kerala, while the rest comes from the other states. Even though there are many players in the segment here, they could not make any significant difference as Milma has a strong network in the State,” said Milma chairman P T Gopala Kurup, who welcomed the entry of new players. “In Kerala, we sell one lakh litre of milk daily. Our target is to sell two lakh litre in two years. We have plans to start two milk processing plants in Kerala, with the first one expected to come up in March 2017 in the Ernakulam district,” said said C P Charles, senior president (Operations), ABT Industries, which sells the Sakthi brand.

PDDP, another player in the sector, distributes over 60,000 litre of milk daily. Amul and Nestle also have a significant presence in Kerala’s dairy market. Soon, the State will also witness large-scale distribution of ‘Ultra High Temperature Milk,’ which has a longer shelf-life, with many players gearing up for the same.

The Indian dairy industry, worth `80,000 crore, has a growth rate of 25 per cent. But, only 20 per cent comes from the organised sector. The average milk production by a farmer in the country is 7 litre per day.