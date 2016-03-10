KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to March 18 the hearing on an appeal filed by CPM leader P Jayarajan, T V Rajesh MLA and others against a single judge’s verdict ordering a CBI probe into the case relating to the murder of IUML activist Abdul Shukkoor.

According to the petitioner, there was no material before the single judge to conclude that the investigation was not being done in a proper manner by the state police. Besides, no case diary had been made available to the court or perused by the single judge before passing the directive. The document before the single judge was a truncated final report. The murder case did not come under the category of rarest of rare cases. He said that the observations made by the single judge would adversely affect the petitioner.