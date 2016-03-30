THRISSUR: POCSO Special Court on Tuesday found a father guilty of sexually assaulting his 12-year-old daughter at their residence in 2012. The quantum of punishment will be declared on Wednesday.

Thrissur First Additional Sessions Court judge K P Sudhir found Kannan, 42, son of Chennan from Pathadippalam, under Sections IPC 376(2)(F) and Juvenile Justice Act section 23. The mother of the victim is mentally retarded and the victim herself is undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments.