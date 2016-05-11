ALAPPUZHA: The Alappuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has returned the chargesheet filed by the Crime Branch in the P Krishna Pillai Memorial torching case. The court returned the chargesheet pointing out the failures in the preparation of the chargesheet.

The chargesheet failed to include the secret statements given by three persons after the torching of the memorial on October 31, 2103.

The case related to the brain mapping of the first accused Latheesh B Chandran is pending in the Kerala High Court. The investigation team also traced one fingerprint from the memorial after the incident. But they could not identify the person with the same fingerprint. These are cited as the drawbacks in the chargesheet.

The Crime Branch team led by SP P B Rajeevan had filed a chargesheet in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court that the five CPM activists are accused in the case, in April last. In the chargesheet, Latheesh B Chandran, the former personal staff member of Opposition leader V S Achuthanandan is the first accused in the case. P Sabu, the former secretary of CPM Kannarkad local committee is the second accused and CPM workers Rajesh Rajan, Pramod and Deepu are the others named in the chargesheet.

The investigation team said that the dissident activities in the CPM Kanjikuzhi area committee and the candidature of C B Chandrababu in the Lok Sabha election were suspected to be the reasons for the torching incident.

Deepu, a person who lives near the memorial, had lodged a complaint with the police about the torching of the memorial.

The findings of the police had sparked a row in the CPM and some of the party leaders used the arrest of Latheesh to unleash largescale propaganda against VS. P Krishna Pillai, one of the founders of the Communist party, had used the house as a hideout when the activities of the party were banned in 1940. He died at the house after a snake bite. The CPM and the CPI had been jointly protecting it as a monument of Krishna Pillai.

Sordid tale