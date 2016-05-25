THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Don't dump Karunya ,don't leave rubber growers in the lurch. Kerala Congress veteran K M Mani took the two things close to his heart to Pinarayi Vijayan,as he dropped in to the flat of the latter today morning.

While Pinarayi Vijayan was readying to pay a courtesy call to Governor P Sathasivam in the morning,came Mani with his best wishes for the new chief minister of Kerala. Mani put across his plea to carry forward the price support scheme implemented through his budget for the benefit of rubber growers.

''Around 12 lakh rubber growers are in dire straits. Their woes should be viewed seriously'',Mani urged.

The former finance minister was also for continuing the Karunya Benevolent Scheme.''The scheme should be supported. The benefits of the Karunya scheme should be given to all the needy sections'', he stressed.

Mani's plea assumed significance as doubts are lingering on the fate of many schemes initiated by the former UDF government,with a change of reigns.

Finance minister T M Thomas Issac is on record that the Karunya scheme will be withdrawn in due course,and it will be substituted with a comprehensive health insurance scheme. With dipping prices of natural rubber after a small increase in the past couple of months,the crisis in the rubber sector seems to have no end at sight.