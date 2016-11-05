Home States Kerala

FACT's new management to undertake clean-up mission among existing officials

THE clean-up of the mess at Udhyogamandal-based Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) has begun.

By Express News Service

The FACT’s new management headed by AB Khare has decided to suspend four senior executives of the fertilizer PSU in view of the allegations of corruption against them in the gypsum contracts and other deals. The move comes a day after FACT’s board met in Delhi after sacking Jaiveer Srivastava, who faced a barrage of corruption allegations, from the CMD’s post.

Khare, who is also the CMD of Madras Fertilizers Ltd (MFL) is expected to arrive at the FACT headquarters here on Saturday and announce more decisions, including review of the controversial decisions taken by his predecessor, a person who’s aware of the development told ‘Express’.

The four senior officials suspended are IS Ambika, joint general (marketing), Sreenath Kamath, deputy general manager (corporate finance), Daniel Madhukar, chief sales manager (caprolactum) and Panchanan Poddar, deputy chief sales manager (Marketing Operations).

All the four, along with Srivastava, allegedly favoured ‘cartelisation of tender contracts’ for gypsum sale. D Nandakumar, chief general manager (marketing), who was transferred to Nagaland by the previous CMD Srivastava, has been brought back, it is learnt.  Meanwhile, though Khare’s appointment will only be temporary, it will take at least 3-9 months for a full-time CMD to take charge.

“It’s a long drawn process. The PESB (public enterprises selection board) has to advertise the post and shortlist the candidates, after which interviews need to be conducted. So, it will take anywhere between 3-9 months for the process to get over. Khare will have a full task ahead,” said an official.

