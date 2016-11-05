THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students from Classes I to VII will be given language proficiency classes starting with English, Education Minister C Raveendranath has said.

“The government is of the view that the learning medium should be the mother tongue. But we will make the children fluent in speaking and writing Malayalam, English and Hindi,” he said in the Assembly on Friday.

SSA is conducting masters training programme in English and next is Hindi. The Minister said the LDF Government was the first to introduce reservation in aided schools by giving three per cent quota to the physically-challenged, he said. Handloom uniforms will be given to students in classes one to five from next academic year.

Redeployment of protected teachers will not affect the opportunity of PSC rank holders or disturb reservation, Raveendranath said.

“Of the 3,674 protected teachers, 2,974 were redeployed. Posting of the remaining 700 will be done as per the directive of the High Court. None of the teachers were deputed to posts reported to the PSC. Appointment as per reservation norms too will not be affected,” he told the Assembly on Friday.

The Minister said protected teachers were redeployed on deputation in place of teachers who were assigned with other duties or to the IT@school project. Those on deputation have to be recalled when the incumbent comes, the Minister said.

Higher Secondary School teachers who were not paid salary for months will get it soon as the Finance Committee has sanctioned Rs 70 crore. The Minister said data on teachers in aided and government schools up to March 31, 2019, were compiled using a software which would be used for timely reporting to the PSC.

Programmes are being designed for infrastructure development in government schools with the help of voluntary organisations. All parties interested in helping the government will be entertained. A decision has been taken to raise 1,000 schools to international standards. The government is examining options to receive funding from different private agencies for this, he said.