Police to reinvestigate Wadakkanchery gangrape case

THRISSUR: : Police decided to reinvestigate the Wadakkanchery gangrape case under a woman police officer, after a meeting of top police officers on Friday found fault with the previous investigation.

A fresh investigation will be held after collecting new statement from the victim, who came out in the open at the Thiruvananthapuram press meet on Thursday alleging that CPM councillor Jayanthan and three others gangraped her in April, 2014. Thrissur Range IG M R Ajith Kumar said Palakkad ACP G Poonguzhali would conduct the reinvestigation from the beginning under his supervision.

Thrissur City Police Commissioner J Himendranath said he had gone through the files of the investigation conducted by Peramangalm CI M V Manikandan. The victim had accused him of ill-treating her. The commissioner issued an order Thursday night to remove Manikandan from the post of investigation officer in the case.

“We first intend to bring out the alleged victim out of her trauma and then record a fresh statement from her. After that, all the alleged accused will be questioned,” Himendranath said.