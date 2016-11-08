KOZHIKODE: A 30-year-old woman gave birth to a premature baby in the toilet at the District Court complex here on Monday. According to the police, the mentally ill woman identified as Sumathi was taken to the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court around 2 pm on Monday. The woman was seen wandering in the area for a few months and on Monday afternoon she was taken to the court to be produced before the magistrate. On reaching the court, she developed uneasiness and went to the toilet where she delivered a stillborn.