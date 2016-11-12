Angry customers break bank's glass door in Kollam

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Angry customers waiting outside a branch of the State Bank of Travancore in Kollam district allegedly broke a glass door today after it decided to down shutters due to heavy rush even as serpentine queues were witnessed before various banks across Kerala.

Due to the huge surge of customers at the SBT branch at Vavvakkam this morning, banking officials decided to down shutters for a while as around 200 persons were inside the branch, bank officials said.

Apparently angered over this, more than 200 persons who were waiting in the queue outside the branch allegedly broke a glass door of the bank, officials said.

According to them, the situation is now under control. Police were immediately informed and some persons were being questioned, they said.

Meanwhile, long queues outside various branches across the state continued for the third day today with customers complaining that several ATMs were running out of money.

Yesterday, an elderly man standing in the queue to deposit cash collapsed and died at Haripad in Alappuzha district while another man fell to his death from a building housing a SBT branch while filling forms to deposit scrapped high denomination notes worth Rs 5.5 lakh at Thalassery in

Kannur district.