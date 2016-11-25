PADUKKA,MALAPPURAM: IT was an operation carried out with precision by Kerala police which included Thunderbolt and a special anti-Maoist wing led by DySP T Solomon. Though the Kerala police team has been camping in the area for the past couple of months to carry out combing operations inside the forest, the special operation was carried out in the wee hours of Thursday following specific intelligence input that a ten-member Maoist group was spotted moving in the area to organise a camp inside the deep forest.

The 60-member special operation team arrived at Padukka around 3 am and using the cover of darkness sneaked into the forest without giving a trace of the operation to even local people.

“If we had made such a deployment in day time, the Maoists would have received information The combing team even avoided using lights to prevent any detection,” said Malappuram SP Debesh Kumar Behera, who has been camping at Padukka from early morning. According to police officers, the 60-member surrounded the camp of the Maoists before dawn and waited there before launching the offensive action. Sources said the commando team even used grenades to attack the camp. “We suspect that the casualty may increase as many Maoists might have been injured in the attack,” sources said.