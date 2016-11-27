Home States Kerala

Ameer deserves nothing less than death: Jisha’s mother

Actor Anoop Menon said the courts looked for hard evidence and in its absence even hardcore criminals could walk free.  

Published: 27th November 2016 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2016 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

Ameer

Actors Anoop Menon and Meera Jasmine with Jisha’s mother Rajeshwari at the Press Club in Kochi on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Reaffirming her faith in the country’s judicial system and the ongoing trial in the sensational Jisha rape-murder, the victim’s mother Rajeswari said accused Ameer Ul Islam should be hanged till death.

“I am looking forward to the day(when the perpetrator will be executed). The accused should be meted out the same brutal treatment that he had forced my child to endure. The cruel fellow must experience the suffering that he inflicted on my poor girl,” the grief-stricken mother said.

Rajeswari, though, was critical of the court proceedings in Jisha case which she said went above her head.
“I was present in the court for an entire day, but the proceedings were in English, which I could hardly follow,” she said.

According to her, Jisha had earlier faced harassment during her PG days. “Nobody allowed us to live peacefully. If we lodged a complaint with the police, they should have taken appropriate action,” she said.

Referring to the Supreme Court judgment commuting the death sentence awarded to Soumya murder convict Govindachamy, Rajeswari said murderers should never go unpunished.

 “How can the court be so sure that Govindchamy did not kill Soumya? The delay in completing the proceedings in a case like this would also help the accused to escape law’s clutches,” she said.
Rajeswari was addressing a presser convened in connection with the release of Don Max directed Malayalam flick ‘ 10 Kalpanakal’. Meera Jasmin, who plays the female lead, said it was a mere coincidence that some of the scenes in the movie bore an uncanny similarity to the incidents in the Jisha case. She also demanded the maximum punishment for rapists. Actor Anoop Menon said the courts looked for hard evidence and in its absence even hardcore criminals could walk free.  

Comments

