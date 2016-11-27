Castro, an unending source of inspiration for rights activists: VS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran CPM leader V S Achuthanandan, who was termed as Kerala’s Fidel Castro recently, feels Fidel has always been an unending source of inspiration for rights activists across the globe. “Not only that he brought a small country like Cuba to Socialism and Communism, he successfully overpowered all attempts to bring anarchy in the country. His life and struggles may appear impossible for many,” VS says.

Only Castro can claim the rare distinction of successfully taking on a force like America. The fact that Castro made miraculous escape from attempts on his life, more than 600 times, speaks volumes on how extraordinary his life has been.“For more than half a century, Fidel’s life has been giving life and vigour to human rights activists not only in Cuba, but across the globe. There may not be another leader in the 20th century who has influenced the world to this extent. An extraordinary brave leader, he had all the attributes of true revolutionary in his character,” VS adds.

With revolutionary Cuba entering into the history of six decades, the world is bowing before them. “Castro was able to show the world how a Communist administration can enhance people’s quality of living. Many of the developmental initiatives are better than those at developed capitalist countries,” he says.

The history has shown how Castro brought the American imperialist forces down on its knees. “At a time when imperialist forces are coming in different forms and shapes, the passing away of Castro has been a great loss to humanity,” says the veteran leader.