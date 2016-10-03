Home States Kerala

Cyber patrolling set to forestall virtual crimes

Published: 03rd October 2016 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2016 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

By K C Arun
Express News Service

THRISSUR:  In a bid to create a firewall against the mounting cyber crimes in the state, Kerala police have set up cyber patrolling.
“It is similar to police patrolling conducted to prevent crimes in the physical world,”
said Manoj Abraham, Nodal officer of Cyberdome, cyber security centre of the Kerala Police. “Usually, the police launch a probe into a cyber crime after receiving a complaint and registering a case. Now, with cyber patrolling, we can preempt and prevent virtual crimes,” he said.
Cyber patrolling was kickstarted three weeks ago. “Staff and volunteers working at the Cyberdome will monitor the Internet in real time and if anything suspicious is detected, they will initiate steps to tackle it” Manoj Abraham added. The team at Cyberdome will proactively scan and track the large volume of content on all social networking sites. As police needed to work in tandem with multiple agencies to prevent cyber crimes, Cyberdome was started in 2015 as a public-private partnership.
The Cyberdome has roped in technical experts, ethical hackers and cyber professionals who can assist the police to ensure cyber security and conduct investigation as volunteers. These volunteers help in ensure efficacy in cyber patrolling.  As Cyberdome is a contributory project, these volunteers are not entitled to any payments whatsoever, now or in the future. Hence, persons with a sense of social responsibility have rendered their service as volunteers, they are already employed and well settled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
Gallery
Akash Ambani, the son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani will be marrying diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta today and the event has some top global leaders and A-listers attending the high profile wedding. IN PIC: From right: Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal with wife Isha, Akash, Nita and Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant at the wedding. (Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Ban-Ki-Moon, Tony Blair and other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp