Hike in liquor price in state may spur flow from Mahe

KOZHIKODE: With the liquor price hike coming into effect on Monday, the Excise Department and Railway Police have geared up to check the smuggling of Indian-made foreign liquor from Mahe to the southern districts of the state. With the steep increase in the liquor price, the smuggling of liquor from Mahe to southern Kerala is expected to increase in the coming days. Though the liquor price hike was announced from October 1, it will come into effect on October 3 after holidays on October 1 and 2. As per the new decision, prices will increase by `25-75 for 750 ml bottles.
During the last four months, Excise Department had seized 1,602.57 litres of liquor smuggled from Mahe. Excise Deputy Commissioner P K Suresh said, “The situation was under control due to policing during past few months. However, we have decided to intensify checks in the wake of hike in liquor price.” The official said measures, including vehicle inspections, surprise checks in trains, boat patrolling in collaboration with marine enforcement squad and dog squad inspections would be intensified. “From Sunday, a border patrolling unit has been posted at checkposts covering Vadakara- Nadapuram stretch,” he said.
Excise sources say smugglers use tanker lorries to luxury cars to smuggle cases of liquor deceiving enforcement agencies. However, they confirmed that there were other safer routes for smugglers evading check-posts. If there is any dry day round the corner, large quantities of liquor are smuggled from Mahe and sold at high prices. “There have been many instances where liquor was seized from vehicles carrying consignments of fish,” the official said.
