Home States Kerala

Hike in liquor price in state may spur flow from Mahe

Published: 03rd October 2016 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2016 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: With the liquor price hike coming into effect on Monday, the Excise Department and Railway Police have geared up to check the smuggling of Indian-made foreign liquor from Mahe to the southern districts of the state. With the steep increase in the liquor price, the smuggling of liquor from Mahe to southern Kerala is expected to increase in the coming days.   Though the liquor price hike was announced from October 1, it will come into effect on October 3 after holidays on October 1 and 2. As per the new decision, prices will increase by `25-75 for 750 ml bottles.
 During the last four months, Excise Department had seized 1,602.57 litres of liquor smuggled from Mahe. Excise Deputy Commissioner P K Suresh said, “The situation was under control due to policing during past few months. However, we have decided to intensify checks in the wake of hike in liquor price.”  The official said measures, including vehicle inspections, surprise checks in trains, boat patrolling in collaboration with marine enforcement squad and dog squad inspections would be intensified. “From Sunday, a border patrolling unit has been posted at checkposts covering Vadakara- Nadapuram stretch,” he said.
 Excise sources say smugglers use tanker lorries to luxury cars to smuggle cases of liquor deceiving enforcement agencies. However, they confirmed that there were other safer routes for smugglers evading check-posts. If there is any dry day round the corner, large quantities of liquor are smuggled from Mahe and sold at high prices. “There have been many instances where liquor was seized from vehicles carrying consignments of fish,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What will be in store for Amaravati in 2019
Governor Banwarilal Purohit flags of New Indian Express-UP Government Kumbh Mela float
Gallery
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp