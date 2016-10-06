KOCHI: Actor Sreenivasan on Wednesday apologised to heart recipient Mathew Achadan, a day after the latter criticised the actor for making fun of organ transplants and that the people who received heart transplants were not alive. "I realise that my comments have pained Mathew Achadan, and I apologise to him from the bottom of my heart," he said.

The actor created a stir the other day when he strongly criticised the booming organ transplants in the state. He said those who received heart transplants are dead but no one enquires or writes about it. Sreenivasan had said that the hospitals and the drug mafia were minting money through organ transplants.

Responding to this, Mathew Achadan, an auto driver who survives on the heart of a brain-dead patient, took to Facebook on Tuesday saying socially acceptable persons like Sreenivasan should refrain from making such 'irresponsible comments'. More than 15 months have passed since the heart of Neelakanda Sharma was transplanted to Achadan in a highly publicised event which saw the heart airlifted to Kochi from Thiruvananthapuram. "I'm the person who received the heart and I'm still alive," Achadan wrote on his Facebook wall.