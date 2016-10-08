Actor Sreelatha Menon dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Film and television actor Sreelatha Menon, who had been suffering from a debilitating bone condition, died at the Medical College Hospital here on Friday.

She was 47. A former Miss Trivandrum, she has acted in nearly 20 films and 200 television serials, and is best known for her roles in ‘Perumthachchan’ and ‘Kauthukavaarthakal.’

Sreelatha had been suffering from a rare bone disease, and the treatment costs had left the actor and her three sons in poverty.

According to the medical college hospital, Sreelatha’s condition worsened on Friday and she was shifted to the ICU. She breathed her last by 3.30 pm.