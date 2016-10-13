Home States Kerala

'War-like situation in Kannur'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A war-like situation was prevailing in the Kannur belt with a spate of killings and blood bath triggered by the CPM and BJP, amid signs that things may go out of hand, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Wednesday. "The police are not able to put an end to the killings. People are gripped with fear. The leadership of the CPM and BJP should intervene and restore normalcy in the region. There should be an end to the trend of blood for blood," he said in a statement.

Ramesh flayed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s non-response towards the killings, even when he was in control of the Home portfolio and eight political murders had taken place in Kannur alone after he took over the reins of the government.

"That there is no peace initiative and convening of peace meets now is mysterious. Whenever political murders took place during the UDF government’s tenure, ministers rushed to the area and saw to it that there is no flare up and normalcy is brought back soon. Instead of controlling the cadre, both the CPM and BJP leadership are making provocative statements", he said, referring to the controversial statement of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan recently.

"The UDF government had put an end to the political killings in Kannur belt’’, Ramesh said. ‘’The killings ended after the real culprits involved in it were booked along with those leaders who were found to have a role in  instigating the murders. But with the LDF government coming to power, the old practice of picking culprits from the list given from the CPM and BJP party offices has made a comeback. The police are not able to do anything. Unable to bear political pressure, the Kannur SP had gone on leave. The statement of the Range IG that the police have limitations in dealing with the explosive situation shows the sullen morale and ineptitude of the force", he said.

