THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Barely four months into office, the Pinarayi-led Left government is facing its first major crisis. Coming to office riding on the anti-corruption wave, the Left is not keen on tarnishing its image built in the past four months. If the party chose to show Jayarajan the door, he could be one of the first Communist leaders to step down on nepotism charges. Senior CPM leaders are of the view that Jayarajan has a moral right not to continue in power.

“There are both legal and ethical issues involved in the matter. Since he has offered to resign, the party should very well accept it and go ahead. There seems to be no other way ahead,” said a state committee member.

With the second session of the Assembly to resume on Monday, Pinarayi Vijayan would be more keen to avoid the Opposition UDF getting a chance to attack the government over the Jayarajan issue. After the failed self-finance agitations, the Opposition too is keen on getting on the government.

If the party chose to go for organisational action, it should be referred to the central leadership since Jayarajan is a central committee member. If it comes before the central leadership, the Bengal unit may insist on taking action against him. In that case the party may go for public censuring.

Sources in the central leadership confirmed strong action in the matter. ‘’It will be a step by step approach. Tomorrow by noon you will come to know the action. Later on other organisational procedures will follow in a step by step manner. Both the chief minister and the party secretary have made clear that it is a serious issue,’’ they said.

E P Jayarajan may find it tough to explain his stance before the state secretariat meet on Friday. At the meeting state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will present the report on the new developments, based on the details provided by Jayarajan on the appointments to the industries department. His version would also be presented. However, facing stiff opposition from the very Kannur lobby - in which he’s one of the strong men, Jayarajan would find it difficult to explain his position on the nepotism charges. The local leadership in Kannur has clearly expressed its displeasure over many of the appointments and a local committee had even filed a complaint in this regard.