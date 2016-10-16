Cries for peace talks to end cycle of blood and gore

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Once again violence has returned to Kannur. With no end to the bloodshed in the politically sensitive district, there have been demands from various corners for peace talks. The police have already expressed its helplessness in the matter.

In view of the killings, the government machinery has taken a more vigilant view of the killings. “Compared to the 1990s, the scenario has changed a lot. But that’s no reason for the police to remain complacent. But at the same time, the earlier practice of political parties giving names and police acting upon the same has stopped completely ,” assured a senior police official, adding, now postmortems are being carried out in a professional manner.

Cultural leaders from across the state too have called for the need to have immediate talks. The CPM has no intention to continue with the killings as the LDF Government is in power. “But at the same time, we shouldn’t forget that the BJP has opened its account in the Assembly. They have tasted blood, we should be cautious now,” points out a senior political leader.

A couple of months ahead of last May’s Assembly polls, when political killings were on in Kannur, the BJP leadership had offered to hold talks. But other than some war-of-words between CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and his BJP counterpart Kummanam Rajasekharan, nothing really materialised.

Blaming it on the CPM, the BJP leadership said many a time they had indicated readiness for talks through the media. But the CPM had publicly turned it down. However, the CPM brass in Kannur rubbished the BJP claim and said they would never keep away from peace talks.