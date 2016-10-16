Home States Kerala

Cries for peace talks to end cycle of blood and gore

Published: 16th October 2016 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2016 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Once again violence has returned to Kannur. With no end to the bloodshed in the politically sensitive district, there have been demands from various corners for peace talks. The police have already expressed its helplessness in the matter.  

In view of the killings, the government machinery has taken a more vigilant view of the killings. “Compared to the 1990s, the scenario has changed a lot. But that’s no reason for the police to remain complacent. But at the same time, the earlier practice of political parties giving names and police acting upon the same has stopped completely ,” assured a senior police official, adding, now postmortems are being carried out in a professional manner.

Cultural leaders from across the state too have called for the need to have immediate talks. The CPM has no intention to continue with the killings as the LDF Government is in power. “But at the same time, we shouldn’t forget that the BJP has opened its account in the Assembly. They have tasted blood, we should be cautious now,” points out a senior political leader.

A couple of months ahead of last May’s Assembly polls, when political killings were on in Kannur, the BJP leadership had offered to hold talks. But other than some war-of-words between CPM state chief Kodiyeri  Balakrishnan and his BJP counterpart Kummanam Rajasekharan, nothing really materialised.

Blaming it on the CPM, the BJP leadership said many a time they had indicated readiness for talks through the media. But the CPM had publicly turned it down. However, the CPM brass in Kannur rubbished the BJP claim and said they would never keep away from peace talks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp